Holidays stretch out

IT'S SCHOOL holiday time and what a special time of year.

The last term has finished and now for the next eight weeks or so, we as parents are blessed to have our little people at home, constantly, 24 hours in the day, all day every day.

Throw in Christmas celebrations, New Year's Day, hopefully a little holiday at the beach, a visit to the Grandies, rellies down south or north or west or east and eight weeks seems like such a long time.

So, as much as we love our kids with all of our hearts, here are a few suggestions that might give us as parents a little breathing space.

Maybe 10 minutes to get out and grab that coffee, enjoy a bit of yoga time or even find a cool spot and read a few pages of the book that you received as a Christmas pressie.

Check out the following websites and Facebook pages, and hopefully you will find a few cost effective ways to entertain the kids and instil some self-sanity into your next eight weeks.

Emerald and Blackwater PCYC Facebook page.

Central Highlands Science Centre, www.chscience.com.au

Blackwater International Coal Centre and Cinema, www.bicc.com.au

Emerald Cinema Complex - emeraldcinemas.com.au

Central Highlands Regional Council - centralhighlands.qld.gov.au for regional swimming pools, local library activities and holiday activities.

Capella Cultural Centre.

Check out your local After School Care Centres holiday activities.

Have a look on local Facebook pages as there are always so many activities on throughout the region than we don't know about.

Local Visitor Information Centres have comprehensive lists of activities to help entertain children.

A day in the Sapphire Gemfields discovering the Interpretive Trail or having a fossick in a couple of local fossicking parks will always fill in a few days/hours.

Kids love to be out bush, so spend a day or two exploring Blackdown Tablelands National Park or the Carnarvon Gorge National Park. A bushwalk is a great family activity.

Set up a short activities list. Get the kids involved and the next eight weeks will fly.

What a great way to re-connect with your kids, you might even discover that holidays are quite fun.

If all else fails, go fishing....ah the serenity.

P.S. Merry Christmas to all and a safe festive and holiday season.

See you all in 2018.