Hollywood icon spills on Tom Hanks feud

Henry Winkler, right, was fired by Tom Hanks from the movie Turner and Hooch. Picture: Supplied

TOMHanks may be Hollywood's favourite leading man, but not everyone believes the hype.

Henry Winkler stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he was asked about his short-lived stint directing 1989 film Turner & Hooch.

The New York Post reports that rumours have long circulated that Winkler was fired because he didn't get along with Hanks, and last night, Winkler more or less confirmed that there's still bad blood between them.

"I got along great, great with that dog," the Fonz said of the film's crime-solving Dogue de Bordeaux. "Love that dog."

A viewer called in to ask about Winkler's infamous Turner & Hooch firing.

"What was the real reason why you and Tom Hanks didn't get along on the set of Turner & Hooch, and did you ever wind up seeing that movie?" asked the caller.

Tom Hanks in Turner and Hooch. Picture: Alamy

"Is that a thing?" asked host Andy Cohen (read that Wiki, dude!). "What did you say?" Winkler sarcastically asked the caller.

"I was directing that movie for 13 days," the Happy Days star explained. "And then I was called into Jeff Katzenberg's office. And he said, 'Do you have everything with you? Go home.'"

Winkler was replaced by Roger Spottiswoode, best known for directing Shoot to Kill and writing 48 Hours.

The Fonz then carefully stepped around the caller's question, adding, "I got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog."

Winkler actually squared off with Hanks in an episode of Happy Days.

For years, rumours have swirled that Hanks pushed Winkler off the film due to their on-set disagreements. Hanks reportedly found Winkler to be annoying on set.

In 2012, Winkler told Howard Stern that he and Hanks had a frosty relationship during their 13 days together.

"Let's just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner," the actor said on The Howard Stern Show.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission