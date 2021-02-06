Production on Jennifer Lawrence’s new film has been shut down after the actress was injured in a stunt gone wrong involving an explosion.

Production on Don't Look Up, in which she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, has been temporarily shut down following the incident.

The accident occurred on Friday, local time, on the Boston set of the film when "an explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters", a source told Page Six.

But it didn't go as planned and fragments of glass reportedly hit Lawrence's eye.

Representatives for the star and the film's director Adam McKay are yet to comment but Page Six reports Lawrence is expected to be OK.

Lawrence plays an astronomer who attempts to sound the alarm that Earth's safety is being threatened by an approaching asteroid.

The cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry.

Last November, Lawrence's farm in Kentucky - which is also home to a summer camp - was destroyed by an horrific fire.

Just days after, the 30-year-old was seen back on set in Boston filming a scene, wearing her character's distinct reg wig.

- with The New York Post

Originally published as Hollywood star injured in freak accident