Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
David Patrick was fishing at Bribie Island on Sunday when a shark jumped out of the water to take a bit out of the shovelnosed ray.
David Patrick was fishing at Bribie Island on Sunday when a shark jumped out of the water to take a bit out of the shovelnosed ray.
Offbeat

Holy shark: Man’s shock as ripper catch bitten off

Ashley Carter
24th Feb 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIBIE Island man got quite the shock when a "big ass shark" took a chunk of a catch he'd spent almost 20 minutes reeling in yesterday.

David Patrick was fishing in the Pumicestone Passage on Sunday morning when he thought he'd lined up a decent catch.

After almost 20 minutes of trying to reel in the shovelnose ray, Mr Patrick said he got a sudden "mad dash".

David Patrick gave the head back to the “fish gods” after reeling it in.
David Patrick gave the head back to the “fish gods” after reeling it in.

"Then all of a sudden, boom, the shark jumped out of the water," he said.

"It was very good to see."

The shark, which Mr Patrick said was about 2-3m long, took a huge chunk out of the ray, leaving only the head.

After snapping a few photos to remember the day, Mr Patrick said he threw the head back into the ocean for the "fish gods".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bribie island shark
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        premium_icon Wet week ahead: Cooling rain a relief for CQ

        Weather Light showers forecast all week as rain cools off hot and sticky CQ

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend

        PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        News Paramedic Paul Spinks gave a talk on mental and physical health at St Brigid’s.