Olivia Deeble with fellow Home and Away stars during filming. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

H&A actress in hospital with brain swelling

by Staff writers
6th Sep 2018 3:20 AM

HOME and Away star Olivia Deeble is recovering in hospital with brain swelling after hitting her head earlier this week.

The 16-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her injury with her fans, posting a photo of herself sleeping in a hospital bed.

"Hey guys, a couple of days ago I hit my head and was concussed with brain swelling," Deeble wrote to her 176,000 followers.

"I'm fairly crook at the moment and have been to hospital a couple of times but slowly improving. I won't be on social media a lot due to the fact I'm sleeping like 12 hours a day but wanted to let you all know I'm still here and am trying to get better as soon as possible."

She thanked her fans for their support, adding, "also thanks mum for taking photos of me passed out."

 

Deeble plays Raffy Morrison on the long-running Channel 7 soap after landing the role in late 2016.

Her Home and Away co-stars were quick to share their support for the young actress.

"Sending lots of love and love healing vibes beautiful," wrote Penny McNamee.

"Please take your time getting back into everything. Love you sweetheart," Georgie Parker added.

The up-and-coming star is the granddaughter of The Sullivans' Reg Gorman, and the daughter of Kate Gorman, who played Sue Parker on Neighbours.

Wishing her all the best for a speedy recovery.

 

Olivia Deeble at the premiere of Australian film Occupation in Randwick. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Olivia Deeble has appeared on H&A since late 2016. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
brain swelling home and away olivia deeble tv

