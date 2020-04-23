Home and car destroyed in house fire south of Toowoomba

A HOME south of Toowoomba has been completely destroyed by fire overnight.

A HOME south of Toowoomba has been completely destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the service arrived at the fire at a home on Toowoomba Karara Rd at about 9.45pm on Wednesday night.

"We had five crews on the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"When we got there they could see active flames and confirmed the house was on fire.

"Crews did a search, and all occupants were out of the house.

"The structure was an elevated timber single story structure and was totally destroyed by fire. (The fire) also destroyed one vehicle."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people were treated by paramedics.

"A male in his 50s was treated for burns to his face and shoulder and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"A second male patient, of unknown age, was assessed at the scene however declined further transport."

The QFES spokeswoman confirmed a fire investigator would return to the scene today to investigate.

In Blackbutt, a structure fire overnight also left another person in hospital.

"One stable patient was transported to Nanango Hospital for possible smoke inhalation following a structure fire reported at 9.50pm on private property," the QAS spokesperson said.

"Another patient was also assessed however declined any further assistance."