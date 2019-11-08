Menu
Conversely, the value of investor lending slipped by 4.0 per cent to $4.7 billion during the month, after climbing by 5.7 per cent in August.
Business

Home buyers step up as investors wane: ABS

8th Nov 2019 1:39 PM

LOANS to owner-occupiers increased in both number and overall size in September as the amount borrowed by property investors waned, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.

The number of new commitments for owner-occupier dwellings rose by 34,410 - or 3.6 per cent - during the month, and grew by 3.2 per cent for a total value of $14.24 billion.

The total seasonally adjusted value of new lending commitments to households increased by just 1.1 per cent to $34.1 billion in September, slowing from a 3.8 per cent rise in August.

Lending to businesses soared by 19.1 per cent to $37.2 billion to drive a 9.8 per cent increase in total lending to $71.3 billion.

