Home decorations substitute for annual festival

SUNFLOWERS: Competitors must decorate their homes and share photos online.

THOSE missing the physicality of the Sunflower Festival floats can still get involved in a colourful competition in lieu of the festival’s cancellation.

The annual Sunflower Festival in Emerald has been transformed into an online competition. Participants are asked to decorate their homes or business, post a photo to the ‘Let’s Turn the Central Highlands into Sunflowers’ Facebook event, and thereby go into the running to win vouchers to spend in the Central Highlands.

Sunflower Festival Committee President Melanie McMaster put the idea to the committee last week.

She said she was disappointed about not having the usual festival, but the feedback about her competition idea had been “amazing”.

“People were thanking us for keeping the spirit of the Sunflower Festival going,” she said. “It’s been great to see.

“It puts a positive spin on what’s happening at the moment.”

There are two categories in the competition: best decorated business and best decorated home.

For each category, first place earns a $200 voucher, and second place a $100 voucher.

Houses can be decorated in any theme, though most of those posted so far are sunflower-heavy.

The judges will be 2019’s festival royalty – Zarah West, Jordan Spargo, and Bree Hales.

“We’ve had quite a few people already nominating their houses,” Ms McMaster said.

“We’re trying to get positive and let people get involved in a community event in a different way.”

Entries close on Friday at 1pm and winners will be announced on the Facebook page on April 11.

The Sunflower Festival committee has also digitised its Easter bonnet competition, information for which can be found on its Facebook.