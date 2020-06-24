Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW government announced a program to keep veterans off the streets.
NSW government announced a program to keep veterans off the streets.
News

Homeless army vets to get new housing service

by Adella Beaini
24th Jun 2020 8:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY served their country only to find themselves without a roof over their head. Now, for the first time, former servicemen and women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can access­ a dedicated referral service, under a state government initiative.

Link2home, available around the clock to help with accommodation and support referrals, will now have specific services for veterans.

NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward announced the new service for veterans. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward announced the new service for veterans. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

NSW Families, Communities and Disability Minister Gareth Ward said Link2home Veterans and Ex-Service would connect individuals and families with specialist homelessness services and provide accommodation.

"This division of Link2home will be dedicated to supporting veterans ­experiencing homelessness and will be operated by specially trained staff, well-versed in finding the assistance that suits their needs," Mr Ward said.

"Our government is committed to tackling homelessness in all its forms and this dedicated service will provide the critical first step towards rebuilding their lives."

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare researchers found more than 1200 army, air force and navy veterans were either homeless or facing homelessness after being discharged between 2011 and 2017. In NSW alone, one in 10 homeless people sleeping rough in NSW is a military veteran who has failed to get help from the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

One in 10 homeless people are veterans. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
One in 10 homeless people are veterans. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Acting Veterans Affairs Minister Geoff Lee said it was "critical" to secure housing solutions for former defence members. "We want to break down the barriers preventing ex-servicemen and women asking for help," Mr Lee said.

"Many former servicemen and women are used to being self-reliant but we want to ensure they know help is available."

Parliamentary Secretary for Veterans James Griffin said Link2home Veterans and Ex-Service would make it easier for people to access the services they need. "Our government is ready, willing and able to help people into safe and stable housing and to work with them to break the cycle of homelessness," Mr Griffin said. "This program will help prevent former defence personnel­ ending up on the street."

Originally published as Homeless army vets to get new housing service

army veterans homeless link2home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Premier all but rules out an interstate travel bubble, prompting accusations she is politicising advice behind the state’s tough border restrictions.

        End of an era for rural news

        End of an era for rural news

        Rural Rural Weekly will print a final souvenir edition, inserted into newspapers across...

        New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

        premium_icon New opportunities open in Tough and Tender project

        News Launched in May, Tough and Tender Beauty is the signature project for CQRASN and...

        Former journalists take a walk down memory lane

        premium_icon Former journalists take a walk down memory lane

        News Some of the first CQ News journalists share what it was like in the beginning.