Homophobic slur to cost Stoinis

Cricket Australia has been forced to deal with a second alleged homophobic slur for the summer, with Melbourne Stars batsman Marcus Stoinis set to be fined over an incident in Saturday night's BBL derby.

Stoinis is alleged to have uttered the slur to Melbourne Renegades bowler and his Australian World Cup teammate Kane Richardson at the MCG, before subsequently apologising.

Cricket Australia are set to hit Stoinis with a grade two charge and fine him $7000. Stoinis will not contest the charge and has put his hand up and admitted his fault.

Marcus Stoinis helped the Stars to a big win. Pic: Getty Images

Kane Richardson took an early wicket at the MCG. Pic: AAP

It comes just weeks after James Pattinson was suspended from the first Test match of the summer for an alleged homophobic slur he made against a Queensland opponent in a Sheffield Shield match.

Fox Sports and Fox Cricket reported that Stoinis was spoken to immediately by match officials.

"A discussion out here with Gerard Abood the umpire," said Adam Gilchrist on commentary.

"Marcus Stoinis made his way straight over to him once victory was secured and had a bit of a chat. And now it is the Renegades players."

Stoinis is the leading run-scorer in the BBL.

