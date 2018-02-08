Honesty key to family

VALENTINE'S DAY: Jim and Marie Dendle have no special plans for this year's Valentine's Day, they are just looking forward to enjoying the company of one another.

EMERALD couple Jim and Marie Dendle have no special plans for this year's Valentine's Day, just enjoying each other's company.

The couple's favourite Valentine's Day memory is when their daughter Jeanelle surprised them with a heart shaped cake.

"The most significant memory I have is coming home with Jim and seeing the table set up with the heart shaped cake in the middle,” Mrs Dendle said.

"The six of us then had afternoon tea.

"It was lovely, we thought it was nice.”

She said they were usually far too busy to celebrate the world renowned day of love.

"We are usually far too busy, with raising four kids and work,” she said.

"I see it more of a modern celebration anyway.

"We might go into town and have a cup of coffee.

"Spending time with each other is what is most important to us.”

The pair have enjoyed many fond memories throughout the years.

Their favourite memories are of family holidays.

"Holidays were a luxury; we went on some nice ones and they were always very special to us,” Mrs Dendle said.

"People usually say they wouldn't like going for a trip out west, but we loved it.

"Our holidays were special to us and that is all that matters.”

The couple said the secret to their long and happy marriage was honesty.

"We have our family through being honest and truthful with one another,” Mrs Dendle said.

"I remember the first mark I ever put on the car.

"I thought 'oh gosh', but I just came home and said 'you may as well skin my butt, this is what I have done'.

"He just said, 'where is it show me, oh it's nothing'.”

Their advice to other couples is to always be honest and do things together as a team.

"We are just ourselves, we work together and we love each other,” Mrs Dendle said.

"You have your good days and your bad days, but that's only natural.”

The Dendles will celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary on August 14 this year.