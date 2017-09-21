Honoured for 43 years

RETIREMENT BECKONS: Ray Scharf is honoured with a gathering in Clermont after 43 years of service to Isaac communities.

A MAN who has given most of his life serving the communities around the Isaac region has retired after 43 years of service.

Ray Scharf was honoured at an intimate gathering in Clermont recently with Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker and chief executive Gary Stevenson paying tribute to years of service. The Clermont local has worked as a labourer and handy man for the Isaac council for the best part of his life.

Mr Scharf said helping build Isaac through his work in construction and repair was among his proudest moments in his council career.

"Being part of moving the region forward and seeing all the buildings and facilities that I have helped build and maintain is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Suffering from a hearing disability, Mr Scharf said one of the greatest things about working for the council was the continuous support he received from them.

"I chose to work for council because they supported me with my hearing impairment,” he said.

"It is a great benefit to work for an organisation that supports you in both the good and hard times.

"They supported me with my hearing disability by providing mentoring, which allowed me to do my work tasks in a safe manner.

"This encouraged me to learn more and become more confident with myself and work colleagues.”

Mr Scharf said although he has had a great career, he was looking forward to visiting relatives and spending more time with family in his retirement.

Mr Stevenson shared sentiments about the value that long-serving employees offered to the council.

"We couldn't strive to achieve our vision, mission and values without amazing employees like Ray,” he said.

"We wish Ray all the best in his next chapter, we will miss his loyalty and dedication over the years.”

Mr Stevenson said the most important thing to him within the organisation was the employees.

"Their tireless commitment, loyalty and dedication has helped build a better Isaac,” he said.

"Their genuine hard work and continued contribution to our council team are the reasons why we are as good as we are.”