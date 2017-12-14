Honouring Aussies in history

FROM the plains of Clermont to the open land of Jerusalem, Pastor Allan Kelly experienced first hand what it was like for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps in the Battle of Beersheba.

The World War I Battle of Beersheba, in what is today southern Israel, pitted the Anzac's and the British Army against Ottoman troops in a struggle for control of a strategic crossroads.

In the battle on October 31, 1917, Australia's fourth Light Horse regiment staged an audacious frontal assault on Ottoman trenches.

Pastor of Sonrise Church in Clermont and Capella, Allan Kelly travelled to Israel in October with the Light Horse Brigade, to ride the Beersheba Memorial Ride, paying respects to the fallen soldiers and seeing just a glimpse of what they experienced.

"People have recognised the significance of the battle of Beersheba. It was the first treaty that was ever drawn that actually gave Israelis a right to be there,” Pastor Kelly said.

"You look at the New Zealanders and the British, and what really stood out to me, was it was very much a team effort.

"It was an amazing battle. For me as a Christian it's very significant. There's a lot of rumours and a lot of things said about it, but I can't see any other explanation other than it was miraculous. It was the last military charge ever on horses and it was the most successful in history.

"You had over 600 long range rifles aimed at them, heavy artillery, four machine guns that were fortified and they were all aiming at 800 men that were running for nearly two miles across the desert, so big open plains and only 31 of them were killed. It was totally miraculous.

"There were two little bi-planes that were flying over the top dropping bombs on them, all these things working against them.”

Pastor Kelly said he saw how "Aussie” the soldiers were, when reading some of their diaries in the Australian War Memorial.

"They were jokers, they were galahs and they were having fun. They were rat bags in some places, but in their diaries they are all writing about the things they are reading in the Bible, and how real God is to them when they are under pressure.

"The Australian War Memorial says that on the day, nearly 100 people said they saw angels flying above the Australian soldiers, which the memorial puts down to a lack of water and mass hallucination, but when you actually look at the history, there are sightings that show the Turkish side had water.”

Being in Israel, Pastor Kelly was overwhelmed with the thankfulness of the locals there, to the Australians.

"We were walking and there were thousands of people lining the street,” he said.

"What has happened since then has changed the world for Israel. They aren't yelling out thank you, but they're weeping, tears are running down their faces and they are waving the Australian and British flags.

"One of the guys with us wore his Light Horse hat on the plane, and a Jewish man came down and insisted they swap seats. He was in business class for the rest of the trip.

"People would run over and cry and hug us. It really showed all of us how proud of our country we could be.”

Pastor Kelly spent three days riding the Beersheba trail with the Light Horse Brigade, camping and viewing the memorials as they went.

He was joined by a range of "good characters” of all ages, including 82-year-old Yvonne, who was the toughest of them all, as a direct descendant of one of the leading generals.

"The Australian military has never gone to war to take anything off of someone,” Pastor Kelly said.

"Even in all the places like Afghanistan, they are not going to take oil, they are not going to take land, all they are there to do, is to try to ensure people's lives and rights. That's why I believe God can be behind our military and give us miracles like that.

"I never thought I'd be laying under the same sky as the Light Horsemen. There are always fighter jets in the sky, and it really shows that we live in the best country in the world.”