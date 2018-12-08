Menu
REEL GOOD PRIZE: CQ News general manager Karin-ane King shows what's up for grabs. Taylor Battersby
News

Hook a big catch this Christmas season

8th Dec 2018 7:00 AM

WOULD you love a great catch this Christmas?

Time is running out to enter the Hook in for Christmas competition, which gives one lucky CQ News reader a chance to win a $1000 BCF gift voucher.

Readers have until December 18 to enter the competition.

CQ News general manager Karin-ane King said she was excited to give away such a great prize.

"Every year we look forward to the chance to give something back to our loyal readers,” she said.

"The competition helps us spread a bit of Christmas cheer and offers our local community the chance to win $1000 worth of goods.”

Mrs King said without the generous support of local businesses, the competition wouldn't be possible.

"We would like to encourage shoppers to look local first and check what great value bargains are on offer in our local stores this year,” she said.

Christmas was a time for giving and Mrs King said the competition was all about that Christmas spirit.

"We hope the BCF voucher goes to someone who will truly enjoy the gift they've received,” she said.

"Good luck to all of our readers. We look forward to receiving your entries.”

Be in with a chance

To enter the Christmas competition, fill in the form on page 4 and mail to CQ News or head online to www.cqnews.com.au/ competitions and complete your details.

