Hooning on sports field damages turf

VANDALS: A sports field has been damaged in Moranbah. File

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a sports field was damaged in Moranbah recently.

An area of turf 50 metres by 50 metres has been comprehensively damaged by a hooning vehicle at a recreational field on McCool St, Moranbah.

Deliberate heavy braking at speed has caused the ripping of large quantities of turf which was already impacted by recent heavy use and rain.

The damage to the turf happened between 6.30pm on June 12 and 8am on June 13.

Moranbah police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information to contact their station on (07) 4941 6200.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901143320.