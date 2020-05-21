Hoons beware: Police crack down on dangerous drivers

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the police station had received a large number of complaints about motorbikes dangerously driving through the Moranbah.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the police station had received a large number of complaints about motorbikes dangerously driving through the Moranbah.

Moranbah police are targeting motorbike hoons with a new road safety operation.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the police station had received a large number of complaints about motorbikes dangerously driving through the town.

"The complaints relate to the dangerous manner in which the bikes are being used, the constant noise the bikes are making and the wilful and unnecessary damage that the bikes are causing to sports fields and parks across town," Snr Srg Dyer said.

Other complaints, he said, highlighted "near misses" where pedestrians and other vehicles narrowly avoided being hit by reckless drivers.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the police station had received a large number of complaints about motorbikes dangerously driving through Moranbah.

Read more:

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Snr Srg Dyer said Operation Mackay Brice would increase police presence in town to target dangerous dirt bike riders and roll out educational talks at Moranbah schools.

"Remember to only ride a motorbike if you are licensed to ride them and that you are using them in a manner that complies with the road rules," he said.

"If not, you run the risk of being fined, sent to court and having your bikes seized by police."

He reminded riders not to use their motorbikes unless they were registered and insured.

To report dangerous motorbike drivers contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2000986642.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed