Hope storm will mark start of wet season as dam levels fall

CENTRAL Highlands residents can soon expect some relief from the heat, with temperatures expected to drop to the low 30s by the end of the week.

Emerald will experience a top of 41C today, with a possible storm this afternoon to bring much-needed rainfall.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the storm will pass through the Central Highlands with the highest chance of rainfall between 4pm and 10pm today.

There’s a slim chance of any rainfall across the region for the rest of the week, although showers can be expected this weekend and maximum temperatures will drop dramatically.

Emerald can expect a top of 38C tomorrow, 37C on Wednesday and a maximum of 32C by Friday, continuing into the weekend.

In October, the Bureau of Meteorology announced a La Nina event had formed in the Pacific Ocean, which greatly increased the chances of above average rainfall.

Meteorologist James Thompson said this week’s forecast wet weather could be the start of Central Queenslands anticipated wet season.

He said La Nina was expected to bring a wetter than average summer to the region, lasting right through to March.

“We’re yet to see that rainfall,” he said.

“We’ve had a reasonably dry and hot November and start to December but we’re starting to see indications of rainfall returning to the state.

“Showers are moving into [Central Queensland] this week and will continue next week.”

Residents in the Central Highlands in December can expect an average temperature of 35C, just higher than the December average, Mr Thompson said.

Locals across the region are looking forward to some relief after Central Highlands Regional Council enforced level three water restrictions today, after Fairbairn Dam dropped below eight per cent.

“We’ve merely avoided reaching level three restrictions earlier in the year and now we’re right in front of our rainy season with a promising outlook,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“So, let’s hope it’s for a short while only that we have to really tighten the tap, but let’s do the right thing and be prepared for what comes next.”