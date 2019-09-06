Hoping for a better future

THE future is in good hands with the not-for-profit charity group Future Hope.

It recently hosted two fundraising events raising more than $14,000 to help children in need.

Leanne Cross and Mikahla Price. Contributed

Future Hope believes that Every Child Matters, so the money raised will be going towards three charities who support children in need, in Queenland, Thailand and Uganda.

The first event wad the inaugural gala night held on August 16 with special guest Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong, who also joined them on Saturday, August 17, for the first charity golf day.

Both events were a great success, raising money for children in need.

There was a lot of support from the Emerald community with 80 people attending the gala night and more than 30 golfers taking to the green, helping them raise almost $15000 over the weekend.