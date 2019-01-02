Match of my career: Serena joy at facing Fed

Serena Williams and Roger Federer do the selfie thing after their on-court battle.

ROGER Federer came out on top in his highly anticipated match-up with Serena Williams to help Switzerland clinch their Hopman Cup tie against the United States 2-1.

Federer gave Switzerland a 1-0 lead with a 6-4 6-1 win over Frances Tiafoe. Williams then overcame a case of the first-set wobbles to post a 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Belinda Bencic, levelling the tie.

But the mixed doubles clash was always going to hog the spotlight given it was the first time Federer had faced off against Williams in a competitive match.

The fact it would also decide the tie winner only added extra intrigue.

The US, who lost to Greece in their opening tie, needed to beat Switzerland to keep their title hopes alive.

But it was Switzerland who came out on top, winning the Fast4 format 4-2 4-3 (5-3) in 46 minutes.

"I was so excited, and literally it was the match of my career," Williams said of her joy of playing Federer.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer after their match. Picture: Nine

"Just playing someone so great, and someone you admire so much, and a match that actually means something - it's not often that happens.

"It was really cool to play someone still in their prime, like me, both in our primes. I'm kind of sad it's over."

Federer and Williams took a selfie together after the match to mark the occasion.

"I was nervous returning (her serve) because you just don't know," Federer said of Williams.

"People talk about her serve so much and I see why - it is such a wonderful serve because you just can't read it, you don't see until the very end.

"It was great, great fun. She is a great champion and you see how focused and determined she is and I love that about her."

Switzerland, who have won both of their ties, will guarantee themselves a spot in the final with victory over Greece on Thursday night.

A historic meeting. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

But even a 2-1 loss might be enough for them to sneak through.

Williams enjoyed a strong opening service game in the mixed doubles, with two of her serves proving too difficult to handle for Federer.

But the class of Federer shone through during the quick-fire rallies.

Williams grabbed at her right shoulder several times during the match, but said it wasn't anything to worry about.

"It was such a quick turnaround (from yesterday's match)," Williams said.

"I didn't have enough time to reload the cannon. It's totally normal. I've just got to rub it out."