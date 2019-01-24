Hopoate ignites war of words ahead of Gallen fight

John Hopoate will face Paul Gallen in the ring on February 8. (AAP Image/Paul Braven)

JOHN Hopoate has made the pre-fight war of words with Paul Gallen personal, with the former NRL bad-boy asking for mandatory drug-testing ahead of their heavyweight charity bout at the Hordern Pavilion on February 8.

Hopoate said he's contacted promoter Matt Rose to request both fighters submit to pre-fight testing in a stinging nod back to the Cronulla Sharks' infamous 2011 supplements scandal.

"You know Paul's been in trouble for that before, so I'm just making sure that it's an even field," he said.

"I don't know if he would [look for an illegal advantage], but I'm just being safe because I want an even field when we're both out there."

Rose has been contacted for comment but is yet to confirm if he's taking it seriously.

Of course, this is all part of the Hopoate hoopla.

In a wide-ranging interview, the 45-year-old also said that once he hands Gallen his first loss he will set his sights on the NSW Rugby League conduct review panel that suspended him from the sport for 10 years over contrary conduct and striking charges from a Manly A-Grade game last year.

"If I win this I want to fight the four guys who suspended me for 10 years at NSW Rugby League... I want all four of them to jump in [the ring] at one time and I'll give them my verdict."

Former NRL player John Hopoate at the PCYC gym in Redfern. Picture: Christian Gilles

But away from the cameras and voice recorders - where Hopoate is more often than not reckless with his rhetoric - is a former Australian heavyweight champion who's endured a torturous cardio-heavy preparation.

Splitting his time between the South Sydney and North Sydney PCYCs, and Brookvale's La Nation, Hopoate has shed 10 kilos and fine-tuned his technique with sparring partners (former Australian heavyweight champion) Solomon Haumono and Bowie Tupou.

He believes he's a better fighter now than he was in 2008, when he claimed the national title against Bob Mirovic via TKO.

"I'm doing a lot of cardio because if there's one thing Gal's got it's fitness," he said.

"Out of all the fights I've had this is probably the fittest I've been, because I know Gal's going to be fit but will he be able to cope with my punches? I don't think he can.

"I'll be ready and I think these guys tipped that it would be an easy fight for them, I'd be an easy target, but they've got another thing coming. I'm going to bash Gal."

Hopoate's below-the-belt dig at the Sharks skipper's past is just the latest in the pair's growing feud.

The bad blood surfaced earlier this month, when a video filmed by Andrew Fifita emerged on social media in which Gallen vowed to end Hopoate's sporting career.

Gallen then claimed Hopoate posted the clip to social media without permission, and published his own video in which he declares: "You're not going to handle what's coming."

"I just want to remind you, Hoppa, and everyone else, that you chased this fight," he said.

"You're the one who called me a coward, you're the one who said 'sign the contract' and that I'll never fight again.

"Well I've signed it mate and I'll be there. I promise you right now you're not going to handle what's coming."

The bumper fight night will also see the undefeated Tim Tszyu - son of Kostya - fight for a commonwealth title, and former NRL star and Fox League expert Justin Hodges make his debut in the sweet science.