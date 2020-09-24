Horde of Sydney blow-ins should be made to wear face masks

FACE MASKS should be mandatory for visitors from Sydney and south east Queensland as an expected influx of visitors is about to descend on the Northern Rivers.

Our new found freedom from COVID-19 border restrictions with Queensland is too fragile to risk it.

So the powers that be need to insist Sydney-siders mask up or don't let them into the pub, restaurant, club, shop or anywhere where crowds can gather.

The Northern Rivers has been COVID-19 free for several weeks and, if we do get an outbreak of the virus, it would be severely detrimental.

Simply put, we can't afford the health and economic impacts of further COVID-19 cases in our region.

Just because a bunch of people want to escape the city and have a holiday it shouldn't put this region's future in doubt.

Relief came this week as Queensland relaxed its hard border closure.

But it has impacted big time on sectors like health, education and construction.

It has also cost people in emotional terms of not being able to visit families or get to medical appointments.

We don't, as a region, want to get complacent now and sink back into a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Sydney and Queensland have active cases right now.

The Northern Rivers doesn't.

Let's keep it that way.

Visitors should be masked up or barred from enclosed venues and supermarkets.

