Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Horrific assault on prison officer at major jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
27th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HOT water has been thrown in the face of an officer at Arthur Gorrie jail in a major security incident.

The Courier-Mail understands the assault happened at the state's remand centre yesterday when the officer gave the prisoner access to his cell.

The jail is still privately run but the State Government has announced it will take back control after concerns were raised about safety.

A spokesman for the GEO Group, which operates the jail, confirmed hot water was thrown in the face of the officer during an altercation with a prisoner yesterday.

The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.

"The officer was taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury," he said.

"The prisoner was segregated.

"The incident is being investigated by prison authorities."

More Stories

Show More
arthur gorrie correctional centre assault editors picks jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Event orgainsers have 185,000 reasons to celebrate

        premium_icon Event orgainsers have 185,000 reasons to celebrate

        News Gemfest ‘Festival of Gems’ is one of four events in the Capricorn Region to receive funding

        Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        premium_icon Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        News Safety ‘not’ on the a-gender: Mining union slams Govt over quota

        Putting people first is top priority

        Putting people first is top priority

        News A Q&A to get to know people in the community

        Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019