Horrific domestic violence offender released from prison

A Gladstone man was sentenced in the local District Court last week after a horrifying domestic violence attack which occurred in plain sight of two children.

A Gladstone man was sentenced in the local District Court last week after a horrifying domestic violence attack which occurred in plain sight of two children.

A man who launched an unprovoked domestic violence attack on his partner in front of their two young children, faced Gladstone District Court last week.

The man, 59, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of choking in a domestic setting, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

Prosecutor Lara Soldi read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Judge Jeff Clarke.

The aggrieved was the man’s ex-partner who he married in 2011 and separated from in 2013 after having two kids together - they were eight and six at the time of his offences.

On September 4, 2020 the defendant attended the victim's house to help collect her car from the mechanic.

She was on the phone when he arrived and he became agitated and started yelling at her before the victim and their two kids got into the car.

She asked him: “Why are you always being nasty to me?”

He replied: “You are a f****** dumb woman, I don’t care about you and I don’t care about your s***, f*** off outta (sic) my car.”

The defendant put his hand around the victim's throat and choked her for around ten seconds, causing her to experience immediate pain and shortness of breath.

The defendant then let go of her and pushed her head against the window, all of this in front of their two kids in the back seat.

He reversed at speed down the driveway while still arguing and at some point, the defendant unbuckled and released the victim’s seatbelt.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

He opened her door while the car was still moving and began trying to kick the victim out of the vehicle.

The victim was holding on and trying not to fall out, but eventually the defendant kicked her hard enough she fell out of the moving car and landed on the driveway.

Rather than assisting her immediately, the defendant got out of the car, grabbed her by the shirt and dragged her away with her upper leg dragging along concrete. He then drove away.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for a sprained ankle and tenderness to her neck, upper chest and back.

Police spoke to the defendant a short time later.

He made limited admissions but declined a formal interview and was remanded in custody.

Mr Clarke addressed the man, who had spent 195 days in pre-sentence custody, via video link.

“It is simply shameful and deplorable conduct perpetrated by you upon your former wife in front of your own young children,” he said.

“This must have been a chilling and particularly frightening experience for them.

“One can only begin to imagine the terror that your wife and children experienced and the lasting impact that will no doubt have on them and on their relationship with you.”

Mr Clarke sentenced the defendant to three years’ imprisonment with an immediate parole release date considering time already served.

The prison sentence was wholly suspended for four years.

More Gladstone domestic violence stories:

– ‘I crave silence’: Gladstone stalker sentenced in District Court

– Two violated orders means court for Gladstone man

– Offender’s text messages get him in strife