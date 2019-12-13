Horror 50C forecast for Australia

Contractor Alan Walton cools down on the dog fence outside Coober Pedy as temperatures rise above 43 degrees. Picture: Brad Fleet

Australia could set a new record next week for the country's hottest day ever.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that an unprecedented heatwave in Western Australia could make its way east and bring searing temperatures across southern Australia over the next week or so.

"It is not out of the realms of possibility that we could break our highest ever recorded temperature of 50.7C at Oodnadatta, which is in South Australia," BOM meteorologist Diana Eadie told the ABC.

Oodnadatta is a remote outback town located about 873 kilometres north of Adelaide and about five hours drive from opal mining town Coober Pedy.

Oodnadatt’s Pink Roadhouse. The town holds the record for hottest recorded temperature in Australia.

Sky News Weather channel meteorologists said Perth had been sweltering through a heatwave that could send the city above 40 degrees on three consecutive days in December for the first time in more than 120 years of data records.

This heat will be pushed east when a cool change reaches the west coast late on Sunday, and could drive up temperatures in some inland South Australian towns above 50 degrees.

Other parts of South Australia, northern Victoria and inland New South Wales are also forecast to reach the mid to high 40s.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting record-breaking hot weather next week.

"In the past, Australia has only recorded temperatures above 50 degrees on three occasions, the most recent being Mardie in Western Australia's Pilbara region in 1998, and Oodnadatta in South Australia, which reached 50 degrees twice in 1960 and still holds the record of 50.7C set in January of that year," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said.

"We have the perfect set-up for record temperatures. If we don't break 50 degrees next week, it's quite likely at least one town in Australia will before the end of January."

Darwin has already broken its December record for the number of days above 35 degrees and official data shows 2019 is on track to be one of the hottest and driest years on record in Australia.

The extreme heat will also bring a widespread fire threat across southeast Australia. More than 700 homes have been destroyed by bushfires in New South Wales alone this season.

Next week, it is likely more homes will be lost as temperatures soar into the 40s over inland NSW and northern Victoria.