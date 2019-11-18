Horror as dad shoots his entire family

Five people, including three children, have died after a suspected murder-suicide in San Diego.

Police made the grisly discovery on Saturday (US time) after responding to reports from neighbours of screaming and shooting in the Paradise Hills neighbourhood of San Diego.

Police arrived at the scene and knocked on the door but received no response.

When they looked through a window they saw a child covered in blood.

They broke through that window and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old male, 29-year-old female and 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other boys aged between 5 and 11 were transported to hospital for treatment where two other boys died. The third was in hospital undergoing emergency surgery.

One of the victims, the 29-year-old mother, got a restraining order against the father on Friday.

San Diego's homicide unit's Lt. Matt Dobbs said it was unclear whether the order had been served, but the father was aware of the order.

The father was not living at the home at the time of the attack.

"We believe the male came over this morning, there was some kind of disagreement and he used a handgun and shot his family before turning the gun upon himself," Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Police officers carried the children out so they could receive medical aid.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit extended his condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy.

"As a husband and a father it is very difficult to even think about," he said.

"This was a domestic dispute involving one family."

He said the family had requested the family not be named by police.

"These are the toughest calls we can respond to," Mr Nisleit said.

"This greatly impacts our officers, some of whom carried the children to the ambulance and have, themselves, just had children.

"We know throughout this county, throughout this city, that there's domestic violence victims every single day."