Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a school shooting. Picture: Knoxville Police TC
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a school shooting. Picture: Knoxville Police TC
Breaking

Horror school shooting in US

by Ally Foster
13th Apr 2021 7:38 AM

Several people, including a police officer, are suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Emergency services are now on the scene at Austin-East Magnet High School and police have reportedly secured the school building.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.

No more information is available on the condition of the victims.

A source told Knox News that one person has been detained.

The publication also reported that the police officer who was injured is the school's resource officer. He was reportedly shot in the hip and is now undergoing surgery.

Superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, said he is gathering "additional information about this tragic situation" and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," he wrote on Twitter.

A reunification site has been established on the baseball field behind the school where parents can go and pick up their children.

More to come.

Originally published as Horror school shooting in US

More Stories

editors picks gun control guns school shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        Premium Content National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        News The new store has created four local jobs and is offering a range of great offers for its regional customers.

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        Premium Content Rugby league club receives new amenities for 2021 season

        News Bluff club is one of 10 across the region to receive upgrades and developments to...

        What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Premium Content What coach most liked about Capras women’s win

        Rugby League Who was good in the team’s spirited come-from-behind victory in season opener.