Shrapnel has been strewn across a major road in Adelaide after a three-vehicle crash leaving one on its side and neighbourhood brick fences destroyed.

Emergency services are at the scene at the intersection of Cross Rd and Fullarton Rd in Urrbrae.

Footage shows workers covering the vehicles in yellow and green tarpaulins.

BREAKING: Horrific scenes at the site of a multiple vehicle collision at the intersection of Fullarton and Cross roads at Urrbrae in #Adelaide @abcadelaide pic.twitter.com/lvTZ9yqCOk — Sara Tomevska (@STomevska) April 25, 2020

SA Police were called at 1.40pm to the "serious crash" on Saturday following reports of a three-car collision. Major crash investigators are responding.

The Advertiser reports the crash involved two cars and a truck which may have been carrying chemicals.

.The crash scene. Picture: Twitter/@laurenrosevj/Seven News

News.com.au contacted police and SA Ambulance about the occupants of the vehicles but no further information was available.

Residents have told Seven News they were upstairs when one of the cars went "flying" past.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is reportedly at the scene.

Traffic is blocked in all directions and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has come to the scene #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/xwwlP7s1t1 — Lauren Rose (@laurenrosevj) April 25, 2020

More to come

Originally published as Horror three-vehicle crash on main road

Extensive damage at scene of horrific three car smash at Urrbrae. More details to come. @10NewsFirstAdl pic.twitter.com/biM2jshBeY — Kate Somers (@kate_a_somers) April 25, 2020