Horror as woman ripped from car seat by police

A woman going through a police checkpoint in Victoria has shared dramatic footage of her being pulled from the car.

Natalie Bonett shared the footage to her Facebook page, saying she was shaking and her blood was boiling after the incident.

"While going through the Wallan checkpoint, as I usually do every single day and produce my license and permit, I was stopped before even entering the checkpoint and the police officer told me that it was against the law to have my phone on a car charger mount on my windshield to which I was in disbelief," she said.

"He then attempted to get into my vehicle at which I started recording.

"They called for backup and had four police officers grab me by the legs and pull me out of my car and arrested me. While trying to cuff me they had their knees in my back and couldn't breathe."

Ms Bonett said she was disgusted by what happened.

"I am shaking, crying and in complete disbelief that I was treated this way," she said.

Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews has contradicted his own police chief, saying Shane Patton was informed of the state's controversial 8pm curfew before the decision was made.

Mr Patton on Thursday denied any foreknowledge or input, saying Victoria Police's "policy area" only received a copy of the guidelines "a couple of hours before they were to be brought in".

He was in turn responding to chief health officer Brett Sutton passing the buck on Tuesday, saying the curfew was not based on his medical advice but was a "separate decision-making pathway".

The unprecedented imposition on Victorians' civil liberties has come under growing criticism since Professor Sutton's comments, with Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien calling for the "captain's call" curfew to be lifted.

"On the point of this being about someone's human rights - this is about human life," Mr Andrews said today.