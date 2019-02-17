Menu
Fire that consumed horse truck brought under control

Tara Miko
by
17th Feb 2019 3:24 PM

UPDATE, 4.51PM: A grass fire which broke out near a horse truck which caught alight south of Toowoomba has been brought under control.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the vegetation blaze within minutes of arriving on scene after the incident was reported about 3.20pm.

Crews reported a horse truck, from which six animals escaped and ran onto the Leyburn Cunningham Rd near Talgai, was well-involved in fire.

The people inside the truck managed to escape and were accounted for, a QFES spokeswoman said.

EARLIER: Six horses are believed to have escaped a truck which caught alight south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Leyburn Cunningham Rd at Pratten.

Initial reports received about 3.20pm suggested the truck caught fire on Toowoomba Karara Rd.

Updated information puts the incident near the intersection of Leyburn Cunningham Rd and Ryeford Pratten Rd north of Pratten.

EARLIER: A horse float with eight horses inside has caught fire on a semi-rural road south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Toowoomba Karara Rd south of Leyburn.

Initial reports are that eight horses are in the float which has caught alight about 3.20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to the scene.

