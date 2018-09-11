Menu
Login
The horse shot and killed near St George.
The horse shot and killed near St George. Conributed
News

Horse shot and killed near St George

Joshua Macree
by
11th Sep 2018 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:24 PM

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad are currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old Quarter Horse mare near St George. The mare was located on Sunday, September 7 on Johnstone Rd with a gun shot wound on its near side shoulder.

The horse was inspected Saturday afternoon, looking after its week old foal in her regular paddock. The following morning the mare was unable to be located and was found deceased later that day.

Police are seeking assistance from any person that may have knowledge of the offence, or could provide information which would lead to the identification of the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact St George police or detectives at the Major and Organised Crime Squad at Roma.

editors picks horse police roma st george

Top Stories

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Breaking Emerald Tip Shop Spring Clean sale is encouraging locals to recycle and reuse pre-loved goods.

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    News The Garage Sale Trail weekend is back again next month.

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Local Partners