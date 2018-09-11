Horse shot and killed near St George

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad are currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old Quarter Horse mare near St George. The mare was located on Sunday, September 7 on Johnstone Rd with a gun shot wound on its near side shoulder.

The horse was inspected Saturday afternoon, looking after its week old foal in her regular paddock. The following morning the mare was unable to be located and was found deceased later that day.

Police are seeking assistance from any person that may have knowledge of the offence, or could provide information which would lead to the identification of the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact St George police or detectives at the Major and Organised Crime Squad at Roma.