Hospital wants your help

PUBLIC HELP: Emerald Hospital encourage residents to give their views on health service in new group. Bev Lacey

DO YOU have time to spare and a passion for others?

Emerald Hospital has put the call out for volunteers who are keen to make an impact on local healthcare services.

Patients, carers and other consumers are welcome to join the hospital's Consumer Advisory Group to provide patient/consumer views on hospital and health services.

Central Highlands Hospital and Health Service general manager Eddie Gacitua said any interested residents were welcome to submit their expression of interest.

"We value the views of our community members and encourage anyone interested to get involved,” Mr Gacitua said.

The hospital is looking for people willing and able to meet four to eight times a year at Emerald Hospital, or to volunteer a few hours to give feedback and provide an objective view on local health matters.

For information or to apply, contact Belinda McMillan by emailing Emerald-CAG@health .qld.gov.au or phoning 49879405.