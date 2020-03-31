Hospital’s ‘above and beyond’ efforts in trying times

Caloundra man Jeff Aiken has praised the staff at Sunshine Coast University Hospital for the "exceptional" care he received earlier this month.

A CALOUNDRA man who had nine hours of heart surgery has showered Sunshine Coast University Hospital staff with praise for their life-changing efforts.

Former publican Jeff Aiken had his first major heart attack in 1986 and estimated to have been admitted to hospital about 30 times.

He says he has been on borrowed time for the 34 years since.

He was admitted to hospital on March 6 after the defibrillator in his heart sent three "horrendous shocks" coursing through his body.

Thirteen days later and after a nine-hour operation, Mr Aiken was discharged with his quality of life "vastly improved".

Despite the state's hospitals being overwhelmed with activity through the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Aiken said the doctors and nurses went "above and beyond" for him.

"When they go off, they really go off. The shocks are horrific and several of those is enough," Mr Aiken said.

"Apparently I had six shocks while I was having surgery and they just kept working on me."

Mr Aiken said three doctors - Rohan Poulter, Naresh Dayananda and Matthew Tung - had the largest involvement in his surgery but praised the entire system.

"They were absolutely magnificent," he said.

"People on the Sunshine Coast don't realise how lucky they are.

"The attention I received was just extraordinary. They're so reassuring, so knowledgeable, even though the pain was shocking I knew I was OK."

Mr Aiken said his team of nurses also played a "wonderful" role.

"It's taken me a while to get my gusto and strength back and I'm still on medication, but thanks to them I'll be back on my feet soon," he said.

"They went above and beyond."

Mr Aiken said he plans to write and deliver cards to the hospital when he returns to full health.