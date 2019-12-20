Menu
HOLIDAY HEAT: It will remain hot throughout the holiday period.
Hot Christmas coming to Central Highlands

Timothy Cox
20th Dec 2019 9:00 AM

SANTA will be sweating on Christmas Day as he passes over the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Hot, dry, and sunny conditions are expected on either side of Christmas Day, with Wednesday itself predicted to be 42 degrees in Emerald and 41 in Clermont.

Temperatures across the area for the week will remain in the high 30s and low 40s, and stronger winds later in the week will increase the risk of fires.

“There is a weather warning out today for severe fire danger in the Central Highlands,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoss said.

“And severe fire dangers forecast for Sunday.”

Ms Hoss said rain is unlikely for the holiday period but a few isolated storms are possible.

“There is a chance of storms around the Carnarvons towards the end of Sunday and the start of next week,” she said.

“That chance continues until the 27th.”

emerald weather weatheremerald weatheremerald weather
