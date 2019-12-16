Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

crash highway closed truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in serious condition after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in serious condition after motorbike crash

        News A man has been rushed to Emerald Hospital after he collided with a kangaroo

        NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 10 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court.

        Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        premium_icon Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        Environment Anti-Adani protesters setting up GoFundMe's to get ­donations for their fines

        Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        premium_icon Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

        Weather Sweltering conditions forecast for Central Queensland this week