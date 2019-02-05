Guest horrified by hotel bathroom

A hotel guest was left shocked by the dirty brown water that emerged from the bathroom sink. Picture: Twitter.

A MARRIOTT guest was left horrified after disgusting brown water came out of the bathroom taps while he was staying at the hotel.

Charles Ashwanden posted the vile video after his stay at the Maxwell Hotel in New York City.

He suggested it could be due to the sewage system, which was being worked on at the hotel, where rooms start from £115 (A$207) per night.

Posting the video to Twitter, he wrote: "So this is what you get when you stay @maxwellhotelnyc and turn on the hot taps in the morning.

"No apology and apparently this is 'normal' when the @Nycsanitation have been carrying work to their sewage system over night. #maxwellhotel #spg @marriott"

In the video, the dark brown liquid was gushing from the tap, filling the sink with the horrible-looking liquid.

The dirty water was running for some time and didn't seem to be clearing up.

Charles, who works at a data software company in London, said in the video: "Not so sure about the potential health risks of washing in the water of the Maxwell Hotel.

"Not the most appealing. Perhaps I'll have a shower - maybe not."

It isn't clear if the water colour is due to the sewage works.

News.com.au has contacted Marriott International for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.