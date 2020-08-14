Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

HOTEL TWIST: 'Patient Zero' was not a security guard

14th Aug 2020 8:14 AM

 

Emails have emerged showing it wasn't a misbehaving security guard who sparked Victoria's second wave of infections, but a night duty manager at the Rydges Hotel on Swanston St.

According to The Age, the night duty manager became "patient zero" after coming down with a fever on May 25 and testing positive the next day.

Other staff and security guards were sent home immediately to isolate but it was too late, with five guards testing positive and spreading the virus to their families.

It's unclear how the manager became infected - it's presumed he caught it from a returned traveller - but there is no suggestion of any improper behaviour.

 

coronaviruspromo

Meanwhile, the truth about Victoria's hotel quarantine program may have been recorded.

Key discussions about the program would have been recorded if normal protocols were followed, the paper suggests.

These recordings will likely be available to the inquiry looking into the quarantine scheme, and could include discussions in late March over whether or not to use Australian Defence Force personnel for hotel security.

After a spike in cases on Wednesday, Victoria has recorded a big drop in cases on Thursday with 278 new infections and eight deaths.

More Stories

covid-19 editors picks hotel quarantine melbourne second wave victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Woolies’ new virus tactic

      Woolies’ new virus tactic
      • 14th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

      Top Stories

        How a quick phone call saved the life of a CQ mine worker

        Premium Content How a quick phone call saved the life of a CQ mine worker

        Health He had no symptoms when the service prompted testing, resulting in a diagnosis.

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.

        Mining industry leader to speak at CQ industry conference

        Premium Content Mining industry leader to speak at CQ industry conference

        Business Central Highlands business and industry operators will get a first hand look at the...

        Mine’s automated longwall operation ‘exemplary’

        Premium Content Mine’s automated longwall operation ‘exemplary’

        Technology Bowen Basin mine’s automation progress ‘quite reliable’ and described as...