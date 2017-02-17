Hottest day in February

A tree fell on Borilla St on Sunday night following a storm in Emerald.

THE MERCURY soared throughout Australia last week and Central Queensland was not spared the scorching weather.

While other parts of the country battled severe heat at the weekend, Central Queensland only reached it's hottest temperature on Monday.

During the day, the temperature in Emerald reached a maximum of 43.5 degrees - two degrees higher than the previous highest February temperature on record which occurred in 2005.

Monday's temperature was also well above the February average of 37.8 degrees.

The severe temperature took the region by surprise after a thunderstorm tore through the area on Sunday night cutting power to houses throughout Emerald and bringing down a tree on Borilla street.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jess Miskelly said the worst of the heat was over.

"The high temperatures are not likely to repeat in the next week or two,” she said.

"The extreme temperatures developed because we hadn't had any deep cold fronts coming from the south.

"There was also an inactive monsoon which meant there was no cloud coverage over vast land in Central and Western Australia and parts of Northern Territory which allowed the heat to build and build.

"Westerly winds then dragged that heat toward coastal areas.”

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 36 degrees today with the highest temperature for the region, 38 degrees, to occur tomorrow.

However, there looks to be some relief on the way with a high chance of thunderstorms on the weekend which will cool temperatures slightly.

"There is a 60 to 70 per cent chance of a storm on Saturday afternoon,” Ms Miskelly said.

Another thunderstorm is possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 30s from Sunday until Wednesday next week.

FEBRUARY WEATHER

Highest temp this month: 43.5 degrees on Monday, February 13

Previous highest February temperature on record: 41.5 degrees on February 2, 2005

Average maximum temperature this month: 37.8 degrees - 4.5 degrees above average

EMERALD FORECAST

Friday: 36 - sunny

Saturday: 38 - possible thunderstorm

Sunday: 34 -possible thunderstorm

Monday: 35 -mostly sunny

Tuesday: 34 - cloudy

Wednesday: 34 - late shower