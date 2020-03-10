‘Hottest mum in world’s’ transformation

A 43-year-old woman who went viral for her youthful appearance has opened up about growing up as a tomboy and a "scrawny kid with the scraggly hair".

Joleen Diaz, a US schoolteacher and internet-appointed "Hottest Mum in the World", describes the attention as "a little overwhelming", Fox News reports.

Earlier this year photos of Diaz and her teenage daughter Meilani Parks, 19, went viral over their stunning likeness, with the mother-daughter duo looking more like sisters.

"It actually started (when) my daughter posted this social media video that all the kids were doing about hot mums," she said. "I think that's how the name got started."

Diaz, from San Francisco, is quick to point out that "there are a lot of hot mums out there". But her 107,000 Instagram followers seem to only have eyes for her, as her photos routinely pull in thousands of likes and comments - and most of them, she says, are very nice.

Joleen Diaz is a US schoolteacher and internet-appointed ‘Hottest Mum in the World’. Picture: Instagram/joleendiaz

"I think for me the best part that I've experienced the past couple of weeks is meeting so many new people from around the world," she said. "So many supportive people."

She said her daughter was "just as shocked" as she was about the photos going viral, but they're both pleased after adjusting to "having so many eyes" on them.

"It happened super quick. Kind of, like, within two days. She's happy. She thinks it's really cool," Diaz said. "It took a while for me to adjust to all of it. I'm not really used to (the attention)," she added.

However, when it comes to getting attention for her youthful appearance, she's very happy that one particular group hasn't noticed.

Photos of Diaz and her teenage daughter Meilani Parks, 19, have gone viral. Picture: Instagram/joleendiaz.

"I teach third and fourth grade, so they haven't said anything to me about seeing it, which, I'm thankful," Diaz said, laughing.

Diaz said she hadn't always been a put-together "hot mum," though. Growing up in Guam, Diaz described herself as a "tomboy".

"I was the scrawny kid with the scraggly hair," Diaz said. "I don't wake up looking put together and I don't go to bed looking that great either."

But for her, and other women, Diaz explained that beauty always came from within, and she recommended everyone "find something to love" about themselves.

"I would tell a woman to just find confidence and beauty in herself. Find something about herself that she loves and focus on that because there's something inside all of us that we can find and love and build our self-confidence on," she said.

As far as her next steps go, Diaz is taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I'll see how people feel about me when it settles. But I really don't mind inspiring and helping people to live a healthy life and just make healthy choices," she said.

"Especially since it's really cool that so many people from around the world have reached out. That part, I think is insane. I love that part of it."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission