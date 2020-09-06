Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Mount Perry house collapsed after firefighters battled the blaze for three hours this morning. File Photo.
The Mount Perry house collapsed after firefighters battled the blaze for three hours this morning. File Photo.
News

House collapses in Mount Perry fire

Holly Cormack
6th Sep 2020 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Mount Perry has collapsed after firefighter's tackled to contain the inferno in the early hours of this morning.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesman, three fire and rescue crews and five rural rescue service were called to the private residence on Annie Street at 1.23am this morning (September 6).

Firefights tackled the blaze for three hours, however the house was already destroyed by the time emergency services got there.

The structure of the house collapsed, but crews were able to save a small granny flat attached to the property.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics remained on standby while QFES worked to contain a house fire. All occupants of the house were evacuated and no patients were treated or transported.

A couple of crews remain at the scene, monitoring any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Investigations are continuing.

house fire mount perry fire qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Interstate buyers strong online at CQLX sale

        Rural ‘Now the seasons have broken, they need cattle in their paddock … demand is surpassing supply.’

        ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        Premium Content ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        News Moranbah family overwhelmed with community support since their home went up in...

        ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Weather Wet weather is coming to Central Queensland, but fires – and strong storms – are...

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but it's about to open to traffic.