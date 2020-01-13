Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
File picture.
File picture.
News

House destroyed by fire after food left on stove

by Isabella Magee
13th Jan 2020 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE north west of Toowoomba was destroyed after a kitchen mishap sent the building up in flames on Sunday night.

It took firies over an hour to put out a Kilbirnie home blaze after a small cooking fire got out of hand, burning the home to the ground at about 8.24pm last night.

Multiple crews brought two fire trucks, a rural water tanker and two rural medium trucks to put out the flames, working until about 9.36pm.

Ambulance and police also attended to the incident.

It's believed food left on the stove was the original source of the quickly-spread fire.

No one required medical attention.

editors picks fire house fire toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News The lethal summer of disasters is the a “new norm”, the PM declared as he revealed he would call a Royal Commission into the fires.

        Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        premium_icon Isaac mine applies to double in size, employ hundreds

        Environment Criticallly endangered plant, animal species identified in draft report

        CQ mine accredited as breastfeeding friendly

        premium_icon CQ mine accredited as breastfeeding friendly

        News The mine has recently implemented a breastfeeding policy.

        Woman rescued from Dingo waterfall

        premium_icon Woman rescued from Dingo waterfall

        News She became stuck after climbing down Rainbow Falls.