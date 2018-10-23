Family ‘guards’ home with pet dinosaur

The Rout family with Roxy the Raptor outside their home for Halloween. Picture: AAP/Matt Sullivan

GANGS of bikies had firebombed their home multiple times but a Western Sydney family have found an unlikely deterrent to further attacks - a blue dinosaur in the front yard.

Homeowners Karen and Jasen Rout said bikies burnt down their garage and made various other threats against them when they first moved into their Colyton home but the issues stopped once they erected Roxy the Raptor near their driveway two years ago.

The dinosaur has proved a hit with children in the area and has helped rally the local community to the family's aid, Mrs Rout said.

They're now selling up after seven happy years at the home and have revealed some of the other unique features around it.

The home is filled with unusual additions, such as a phone booth and dinosaur.

These include an old phone booth in the front yard, wagon wheels around their porch and inspiration quotes written into their front walkway.

"Me and my husband have tried to out-crazy each other over the years," Mrs Rout said.

She added that she had first seen the dinosaur in the Blue Mountains as a child and had always wanted it.

"When we put it up I thought people would think we were embarrassing neighbours but instead lots of kids have come to say hello, terminally ill kids, kids with autism.

Wagon wheels pay tribute to the home’s history as the first farmhouse in the area.

"It's become popular. We now dress her up for Halloween and Easter. For Christmas we dressed her as Santa."

Mrs Rout said a group she suspects were teenagers once vandalise the dinosaur but it actually encouraged her family to keep it.

"There was such an outpouring of love for Roxy. It bought the community together."

Their selling agent Sid Elias of Ray White-Colyton said there would be high demand for the home from buyers considering it was the first farmhouse in the area.

The property includes a man cave.

"We've been getting a lot of inquiries," he said. "It was the original home for the area and was built in 1940. It's a unique piece of Western Sydney history."

The dinosaur is not included in the sale but Mr Elias hinted that the family might part with it for the right price. "The dinosaur is like a protector," he said.

The home, known as the Blue House, has had numerous renovations - including the addition of a man cave - an event that was televised on Better Homes and Gardens.

The Rout family at the home a few years ago.

"It was a father's day gift," Mrs Rout said. "It's a man cave with a TV, lounge and shelving, but it's actually also been good for date nights."

The home is for sale with a price guide of $680,000 to $720,000.