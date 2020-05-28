Menu
LOW ACT: Moranbah police are seeking public assistance after a house break in. Picture: Cordell Richardson
House for sale targeted in theft crime

Kristen Booth
28th May 2020 12:00 PM

A BOX trailer, television and laptops are among the items stolen from a Moranbah house that was up for sale.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the break-in at the home and garage was reported to police on May 27.

The house on Lambert Drive was vacant and listed for sale.

Inspections conducted at the property revealed that, between the February 14 and April 15, a large amount of property was stolen.

“Stolen items include CD players, headphones, audio speakers, smart television, laptops, a large variety of commercial quality tools, backpack and a large quantity of clothing,” Snr Constable Smith said.

“A black and blue coloured X30 Go Kart and a 2007 model box trailer with registration EG8626 was also stolen.

“Anyone who has any information about the location of these stolen items or the offence itself, is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2001093401.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

