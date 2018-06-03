Robin Wright hints at Spacey’s demise

ACTRESS Robin Wright has posted a photo promoting the upcoming final season of , hinting at a possible storyline that may explain Kevin Spacey's character's rapid exit from the hit US Netflix series.

In the image, Wright, in character as unscrupulous first lady Claire Underwood, has blood on her hands, seeping beneath her wedding ring.

Next to the image, however, Wright wrote a warm message: "As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards.

"Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy.

"We became a family and I will miss you all and the non-stop laughs!

"Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!"

Fans and followers of Wright responded to the post with excitement and speculation.

House of Cards star Robin Wright demanded equal pay for her role. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Frank who? Ha! Already forgot about him. Go Madam Prez! Can't wait," posted one Instagrammer.

"I'm happy they went ahead with the show without a rapist on the cast," wrote another.

"I'm a fan of Claire from the first season and thought she has been a better president [than] Frank even could be! So happy that my thoughts came true and looking forward for season 6 in autumn!" wrote another.

Other fans came out in defence of Spacey, posting that the show won't be the same without him and that he should be afforded the presumption of innocence regarding the allegations.

Robin Wright comes out from Kevin Spacey’s shadow in the sixth and final season of House of Cards. Picture: Nathaniel Bell/Netflix

The American political thriller web series is anticipating its sixth and final season, following allegations of sexual misconduct from its star, Kevin Spacey, who plays amoral US president, Frank Underwood.

However, after the furore surrounding Spacey's alleged molestation of several men, the final season, which is due for release later this year, is said to move Robin Wright to lead role, and adds extra cast members including Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, and Australian actor Cody Fern.

In 2014 Wright won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Televisions Series - Drama for her role.

Robin Wright, winner of Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama for House of Cards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Production on the series was shut down on October 30, 2017, following the sexual assault allegations towards Kevin Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, who publicly stated that Spacey had made a sexual advance on him in 1986 at a party, when he was just 14 years old.

Netflix announced its decision to cancel the series, after the upcoming sixth season, with stories suggesting that the decision was made because of Rapp's accusation. On November 3, 2017, Netflix announced that they would no longer be associated with Spacey in any capacity.

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright at a press function for the series in 2013, before the allegations surfaced. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

While some cast members and staff of House of Cards have commented on the allegations against Spacey, including Rachel Brosnahan, who said she was "disappointed" and "dismayed", Wright has not commented publicly.