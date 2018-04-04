Menu
Login
Entertainment

House Rules takes a page out of The Block's book

House Rules judges Wendy Moore, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Drew Heath pictured in the 2018 season promo.
House Rules judges Wendy Moore, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Drew Heath pictured in the 2018 season promo. Channel 7
Seanna Cronin
by

THE unscripted action of an auction has always made for thrilling viewing on The Block.

Now its competitor, Channel 7's House Rules, will be putting a property under the hammer.

In a new look at the upcoming 2018 season of the renovation show, judges Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Wendy Moore and Drew Heath are seen unveiling the 'mystery house'.

"We're taking it to the next, even lovelier level," Llewelyn-Bowen boasts. 

In previous seasons the contestants have renovated each other's homes and properties for charity, but never for profit at a public auction.

It has already been confirmed there will be at least one Queensland team on the show this year.

House Rules will debut after the Commonwealth Games on Channel 7.

Topics:  channel 7 house rules television the block

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners