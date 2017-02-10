Housing program could benefit our communities

WORKERS and their families are engaged but not married to living local, so we want to put a ring on it.

That's the view of non-executive director for the Central Highlands (QLD) Housing Company Lisa Caffery as she addressed the Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday and reiterated its support for the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill.

"We want to add value to this discussion with regards to housing accommodation and the necessity for this Bill to embrace government policy that supports people to live in rural and regional areas,” Ms Caffery said.

"We recognise that strong and sustainable regional communities start with a safe, affordable and stable place for people to call home.”

The Infrastructure, Planning and Natural Resources Committee is currently considering legislation that would ensure regional towns and communities benefit from large resource projects which are close proximity to them. The bill would ensure the use of FIFO workforces would be limited so that local workers living nearby would be employed.

Ms Caffery said the current practices of resource companies to favour fly in, fly out or drive in, drive out arrangements continue to have a detrimental impact on the permanent population base.

"We strongly support any government policy that will re-calibrate the employment equation in favour of local workers and not FIFO workers,” she said.

"We believe that the State Government is attempting to support resource community areas through a number of programs and grant arrangements. But there is one area that has been left out in all of the present arrangements and that is affordable housing.”

Ms Caffery proposed three key initiatives under the Live Local package that included a Live Local Grant, a Rent-toBuy Scheme and a Relocation Grant.

"This investment in regional Queensland would not require new money but would be funded through the royalties the resource sector already pay to the State Government and distributed through the Royalties for the Regions Program,” she sad.

"The Live Local Affordable Housing Pilot Program can advance many state government objectives such as supporting jobs, fostering economic development and improving the liveability.”