Menu
Login
A self-balancing scooter or
A self-balancing scooter or "hoverboard" exploded at a Maleny home this morning. NOTE: This is a file photo, the make and model of the hoverboard involved are unknown.
Technology

Hoverboard 'explosion' sparks emergency response

Amber Hooker
by
29th Dec 2018 2:16 PM | Updated: 30th Dec 2018 7:34 AM

A HOVERBOARD "explosion" sparked an emergency response this morning when firefighters were called to a hinterland home.

The call for help came from a North Maleny home about 11am, after a number of "small explosions" and smoke came from somewhere within the device.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters had taken the device back to the store where it was purchased to find out more details.

No one was injured and paramedics were not required.

Further details on the hoverboard's make and model are unknown.

editors picks explosion hoverboard maleny queensland fire and emergency services technology
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    News Farmers remain hopeful for a good wet season, amid "sporadic” annual rainfall.

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Pint-sized skiier competes with the best.

    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Local Partners