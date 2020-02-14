How a sticker landed an alleged bikie in court

A HELLS Angels sticker on a car has landed the alleged president of the notorious Gold Coast bikie gang in court.

Gregory Pearce was granted bail yesterday after being charged with wearing or carrying a prohibited item in public place.

Court documents state the vehicle Pearce was driving at Helensvale on December 20 carried a "Hells Angels sticker", which is classified as a "prohibited item".

Gregory Brian Pearce, alleged Hells Angels president, outside Southport Courthouse. Picture: Jerad Williams

He was initially given a notice to appear but was taken into custody on a return-to-prison warrant due to the charge and unrelated matters.

Outside of court, his solicitor Chris Hannay, of Hannay Lawyers, said it was clearly an offence, albeit a minor one.

"It's certainly an offence that's caused Greg some issues in relation to his parole," he said.

"We're sorting that out obviously in the best way we can. I've got to get some instructions from him whether he wants to plead guilty to it or whether he wants to take it to court.

The "prohibited" sticker on the car Pearce was allegedly driving.

"From our point of view the car that he was driving wasn't his car. It's not registered to him. It's probably reasonable if he didn't see the sticker on the back, but that will be a matter for a magistrate. That's if he wants to go down that track."

He was granted bail and must report to police weekly. The matter will return to court on March 12.

In September last year, Pearce chased down and confronted two alleged bank robbers after they pointed a gun in his face following the robbery of a Burleigh Waters Suncorp bank.

