How Australia’s largest family saves money at Christmas

AUSTRALIA'S largest family have taken to YouTube to share tips on how they save money over the Christmas period.

The Bonells, a Toowoomba-based family, is made up of mum Jeni and dad Ray, plus 16 children Jesse, Brooke, Claire, Natalie, Karl, Samuel, Cameron, Sabrina, Tim, Brandon, Eve, Nate, Rachel, Eric, Damian and Katelyn.

"We all know at this time of year budgets are really hard to stick to and finances are really tight," Mrs Bonell said.

"Know how many people you need to buy for, know what your disposable income is. If you know what disposable income can be used for presents and food at Christmas time that will make it a whole lot easier to stick to that budget.

"If you have a large income and can afford to spend thousands, then that's great, but for most people, it's pretty tight at this time of year and you have to be very careful with your money."

Mrs Bonell said the key to sticking to a Christmas budget was saving in advanced.

"If you have 10 people to buy for and you're spending $50 on each person, that's $500 you have to have saved," she said.

"If you only put away $20 a week, you'll have $1000 at Christmas time. That's enough to spend on friends and family and have a nice meal on the day."

WATCH: The Bonell Family's Christmas budgeting tips

Mrs Bonell said several banks offered specific Christmas saving accounts which were a good way to save money and not be able to touch it until a certain time of year.

"Buy with savings now, don't use the bank's money and credit that you'll have to pay interest on next year," she said.

Mrs Bonell said points earned on rewards programs could also be redeemed for gifts, gift cards and money of grocery purchases.

She also said it was important to give back.

"If you are buying gifts for your family, let's think about those who have nothing this Christmas," she said.

"We don't want any child to wake up and not have a special gift to make them smile that day.

"Within your Christmas money spare a little bit of your money and blessings to help someone else. You might change a life, put a smile on a face, by giving that little bit extra."

In a video earlier this year Mrs Bonell revealed the family usually spends about $900 on a stock-up shop.

The family is also set to welcome two grandchildren in March next year.