How Cairns could cash in on 2032 Queensland Olympic bid

HOSTING Olympic competition may be on the minds of sports fans, but Cairns Mayor Bob Manning is most excited about how a 2032 Games in the state's southeast could supercharge international tourism to Tropical North Queensland.

The International Olympic Committee has voted unanimously to give Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics "preferred host status", putting the Sunshine State in the box seat to secure the global sporting showpiece.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and AOC President John Coates (left) arrive for a press conference at Parliament House. The International Olympic Committee's Future Host Summer Commission has designated Brisbane as the preferred candidate city to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Sports fans are clamouring to find a way Cairns and the region could host events despite the bulk of competition to be held between the Gold and Sunshine coasts, but Mr Manning is most excited by the potential for large-scale tourism - and the economic windfall it could generate.

"What we found with Sydney was we had enormous before and post-Olympic Games tourism," he said.

"They didn't want to go to Melbourne or Perth, they wanted to explore the Great Barrier Reef, and visit the rainforest."

That meant more people visiting TNQ's best sights and experiences, more tourists in restaurants and more money in the coffers of businesses.

Mr Manning questioned how hosting the Olympics could affect future state government funds for capital works, but said Cairns would throw open its doors to being a training base for athletes or teams.

"If they want to use Cairns, we will open it up," he said.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates speaks during a press conference in heavy rain at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

The IOC's Feasibility Assessment for a Brisbane Games lists Barlow Park as a potential venue for football preliminaries, which could allow Cairns to host Olympic competition.

State MP for Cairns Michael Healy said TNQ could be an ideal home for competition and training programs.

Originally published as How Cairns could cash in on 2032 Queensland Olympic bid