How CH businesses are responding to coronavirus

Coronavirus is expected in the Central Highlands soon.

WITH COVID-19 expected to arrive in the Central Highlands shortly, we got in touch with nearby businesses to see how they have been affected and what procedures they have implemented to prepare.

As of 1pm on Monday, there were 298 cases of coronavirus in the country. In Queensland there are 62.

Queensland Health confirmed on Friday last week that one man in Rockhampton tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emerald Medical Group

The Emerald Medical Group expects that “in coming weeks we will start to see community transmission of COVID-19”.

It advised patients to call ahead for appointments and stay at home if they show flu symptoms, because attending public events spreads the virus and “creates more anxiety and more work” for the clinic.

Emerald Medical Group clinical education coordinator Wendy McPhee said that as far as the clinic was aware, there were no positive coronavirus cases in town.

She said tests were available for those who had travelled overseas in the past two weeks and had flu symptoms and those who had had contact with an infected person and then developed had flu symptoms.

“We are quite crowded,” she said. “And there are strict guidelines about who can be tested.”

“Eventually it will get here, but the more we can flatten the curve, the better it is.

“At this point in time, our biggest issue is workforce. We’re always at capacity anyway, so having to deal with a whole heap of extra patients is making that capacity even more stretched.”

The clinic is screening people at its front door as a precaution.

Emerald Preschool and Community Kindergarten

DirectorCarrie Jones said the kindy was tightening its approach to hygiene.

Children are no longer sharing fruit, they have increased time outside, and the building is being sanitised more frequently.

“Personal hygiene is something we’re constantly teaching the kids,” she said.

“We’re being extra vigilant with policies and practices already in place.”

Ms Jones said some families had chosen to keep their children at home as a precaution.

“We’re happy to support that,” she said.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club

Secretary Lyn Brown said the club was “playing it by ear”, but has reinforced hygienic measures.

“The only issue we’ve had is with our little fellas often sharing helmets,” she said.

“Helmets are a rule, so we’ve advised parents they can choose not to play or use bacterial wipes on the helmets.

“We’re following the releases by Queensland Cricket and the government.”

Emerald Ozcare

Nursing agency Ozcare said it implemented policies in reaction to the coronavirus, but did not specify them.

A spokesman said: “We have had extensive practices in place for many years to ensure our clients and staff can be as safe as possible during these times.

“We have built upon these practices since the news of COVID-19 has emerged. We remain ready should any unforeseen matters emerge.”

Avalon Aged Care

Helloworld Travel

